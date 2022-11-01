BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating William Casteen, 68.

Casteen is described as 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the police department. Casteen was wearing an unknown color t-shirt and shorts.

According to officials, Casteen was last seen Monday on Barcelona Drive and he is considered at-risk due to mental health conditions.

Anyone with information regarding Casteen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.