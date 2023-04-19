BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen considered at-risk because of an autism diagnosis, according to a news release.

Adrian Silva, 15, was last seen at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Brundage Avenue and H Street, the BPD says.

Officers describe Silva as a Hispanic teenage boy who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve, black pants and black shoes, the release says.

Anyone with information on Silva’s location is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.