BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Edward James Nolbert III, 12.

Nolbert was last seen Friday on Dolores Street at about 2:40 p.m., according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of a mental disability and being a first-time runaway.

The police department described Nolbert as 5 feet and 8 inches tall with an athletic build and black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red 49ers football jacket, a white-stripped hooded sweatshirt, blue denim jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.