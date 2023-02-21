BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Alan Navarro, 12.

Navarro was last seen on Bernard Street Tuesday at around 3 p.m., according to the police department. He is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away.

Police say Navarro is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Navarro’s whereabouts is advised to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.