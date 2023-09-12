BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Darlyne Florez, 17, was last seen in the 400 block of Pacheco Road on Sept. 3 at about 9 p.m.

Police describe Florez as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a Chinese symbol tattoo behind her left ear.

Florez was last seen wearing a white jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Florez’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.