BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing at-risk 12-year-old boy.

Paul Duran, was last seen on East Moneta Avenue Tuesday, according to BPD. He is considered at-risk due to his age and no prior history of running away.

Police describe Duran as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds with brown short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Duran’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.