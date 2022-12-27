BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two women involved in an attempted robbery and assault that happened Friday at the Valley Plaza Mall.

According to police, the women brandished a gun and pressed it against a victim’s head. The women struck the victim with the firearm, causing injury.

They fled in a newer dark-colored compact vehicle, according to police.

One woman is described as 18 to 25, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, medium build and long brown hair, according to BPD. During the incident she was wearing a dark sweatsuit.

The other woman is described as 20 to 25, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and medium build, according to BPD. During the incident she was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559 or call BPD at 661-327-7111.