BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men allegedly involved in auto theft and arson in north Bakersfield.

The two men involved were allegedly seen driving and parking a stolen vehicle on Isla Verde Street then setting it on fire, according to police.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man who was driving is described as clean-shaven and he wore a red beanie, black jacket, green shirt, dark pants, black shoes and fled on a Razor scooter, according to BPD.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man who was a passenger in the vehicle has medium-length dark facial hair and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective L. Rodriguez at 661-864-5507 or BPD at 661-327-7111.