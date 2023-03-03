BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Juan Antonio Ruiz, 15, and Alexis Manuel Ruiz, 14.

Both were last seen Thursday on Soledad Court, according to BPD. Juan Antonio Ruiz is considered at risk because he is a first-time runaway. Alexis Manuel Ruiz is considered at risk because of his age.

Juan Antonio Ruiz, 15. Photo courtesy of BPD.

The police department said Juan Antonio Ruiz is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The police department said Alexis Manuel Ruiz is described as 5 feet and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Alexis Manuel Ruiz, 14. Photo courtesy of BPD.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.