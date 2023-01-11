BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing males who were last seen Tuesday, according to the department.

Maximus Juarez, 9, and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court, just east of Buena Vista Road at around 8:15 p.m., BPD said.

Maximus is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants, the release said.

Albert Juarez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 245 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Both are considered at risk due to their age and no previous history of running away.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.