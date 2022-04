BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a theft that happened on April 1 on the 1200 block of Fairview Road.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black man in his 20s with a slim build, about 5’7″, black, curly hair and brown eyes. A photo shows him wearing a blue and gray shirt, dark jeans, black shoes and holding a skateboard.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Tramel at (661) 679-0144 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.