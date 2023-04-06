BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash on East Brundage Lane that left a bicyclist dead Monday.

Police describe the vehicle as a silver Dodge King cab pickup truck with a toolbox mounted in the truck bed. The passenger side mirror and antenna could be missing, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the crash on East Brundage Lane just before 11 p.m. on April 3. Officers found a man in the roadway suffering major injuries. The bicyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The coroner will identify the bicyclist at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.