BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the community’s assistance in searching for an at-risk, missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Bakersfield.

Police say, Susan Holderby, 17, was last seen in the 2400 block of Eric Way on Wednesday, Dec. 27. She is considered at-risk because this is her first time reported as a runaway.

Holderby is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and purple Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Holderby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.