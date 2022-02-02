BPD searches for missing elderly man suffering from dementia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said it is searching for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Jose Delores Nunez, 62, is described as Hispanic, 5’8″, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a black jacket, black Adidas sweats, white and gray Nike shoes and a black baseball-style cap.

Officials said Nunez walked away from his home near McKee Road and Hughes Lane and frequents the Taft Highway area near there.

Anyone with information regarding Nunez’s whereabouts should call BPD at (661) 327-7111.