BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy who it considers at risk due to no prior history of running away and his age.

Thomas Malik Williams, 14, was last seen Monday around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Clearwater Drive.

Thomas is described as 5’2″, about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, gray sweatpants and white sandals.

Anyone with information should call BDP at (661) 327-7111.