BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a McDonald’s on Mount Vernon Avenue.

According to BPD, the man allegedly entered McDonald’s and damaged a cash register and electronic menu boards. The incident happened on Oct. 7 around 6:20 p.m.

Police describe the man at 5 feet, 9 inches, with a medium build, short hair and a mustache. At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a gray VANS shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective M. Tramel at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.