BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself near Bottoms Up Espresso on California Avenue.

Police say the incident happened on Sept. 25 around 5 a.m. when the man allegedly exposed himself.

The man is described as in his 20s or 30s with a slim build, dark curly hair and dark eyes. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black backpack and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Petris at 661-326-3543 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.