BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging multiple video cameras at a church on Baker Street.
Police say the man was allegedly involved in vandalism to the church on March 21.
Officers described him as 25 to 30 years old with a mustache, goatee, a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. On the day of the incident he was wearing a hat with a “Volcom” logo.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.