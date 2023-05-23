BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging multiple video cameras at a church on Baker Street.

Police say the man was allegedly involved in vandalism to the church on March 21.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers described him as 25 to 30 years old with a mustache, goatee, a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. On the day of the incident he was wearing a hat with a “Volcom” logo.