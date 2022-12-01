BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary that took place at a business in East Bakersfield, according to a news release from the department.

Bakersfield Police Department officials said the burglary happened on Oct. 23 around 3:20 a.m. at the Home Depot located on Mount Vernon Avenue in east Bakersfield.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30’s, has brown hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a grey hat, black jacket, black shirt and pants, and black and white vans shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.