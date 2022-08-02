BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered at risk because she has no prior history or running away, according to BPD.

Isabeau Todd was last seen Monday on the 6000 block of Golden Sunset Court around 10:40 p.m., according to BPD.

Todd is described as white, 5’5″, about 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and white vans.

Anyeone with information should call BPS at (661) 327-7111.