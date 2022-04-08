BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen Tuesday on the 2800 block of White Lane.

Joshua Mitchell, 30, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. BPD said he was seen driving a gold, 2022 Toyota Highlander with a Nevada License plate number 536U00.

Mitchell is described as Black, 5’8″, about 130 pounds with black shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a clown on his left forearm, according to officials.

It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information should contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111