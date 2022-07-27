BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing sisters they said ran away.

Roxanna Jones, 16, was last seen July 23 on the 12000 block of Rambler Avenue around 7 p.m. She is described as black/white, 5’7″, about 170 pounds with long black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green camo pants and carrying a blue duffel bag and pink backpack.

Jada Jones, 15, was last seen July 24 on the 12100 block of Rambler Avenue around 1 p.m. She is described as black/white, 5’2″, about 150 pounds with brown and purple hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call BPD at (661) 327-7111.