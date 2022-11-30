BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen, according to a news release from the department.

The department says, Jasmin Nunez, 15, was last seen on Haley Street, just east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on Nov. 11 at around 6 p.m. She is considered at-risk due to a diminished mental capacity.

Nunez is 5-feet 6-inches and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue nike sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Nunez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.