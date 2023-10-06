BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a 17-year-old who was last seen with her 4-month-old son.

Police say Gina Smith was last seen in September 2023 near Haley Street and East California Avenue. Smith is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police say. Police said Smith was last seen with the 4-month-old who is also missing.

She was last seen in a silver 2006 BMW with the license plate number 8URM898.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith and her infant is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.