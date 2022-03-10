BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 55-year-old man considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Andrew Tuiasosopo was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at 8000 Kroll Way, #104 in southwest Bakersfield, according to BPD.

BPD said Tuiasosopo is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, 210 pounds, has brown eyes and several tribal tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown flannel shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

Tuiasosopo was last seen driving a 2001 gray Dodge Ram 2500 truck. The license plate number is #27992R2.

If you have information on Tuiasosopo’s whereabouts, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.