BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help locate a missing person last seen in northeast Bakersfield.

Christopher Andrew Short, 56, has been missing since Dec. 8, according to officials. Short was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street. Officials say, Short is considered at-risk due to medical conditions.

Short is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen with a white goatee and a shaved head. Short was reportedly wearing a red beanie, blue jeans and a black leather jacket before he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Short’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.