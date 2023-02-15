BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Sartaj Singh, according to a release from BPD.

Singh, 32, was last seen in the 1700 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. Singh is considered at-risk due to medical concerns, BPD said.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Singh has brown hair, brown eyes and wears a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue North Face sweatshirt and gray pants, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.