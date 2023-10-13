BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police request the public’s help in locating Christopher Littlefield who was last seen on Oct. 12, police said.

Christopher,12, was last seen around 7:10 a.m. on South I Street, just north of Wilson Road. He is considered at-risk due to his age and being his first time being reported missing.

He is described as a white juvenile who stands five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Littlefield’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.