BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police department is asking for the public’s help locating Daniella Pineda, according to a release from BPD.

Pineda, 15, was last seen in the 8300 block of Kern Canyon Road, just west of Morning Drive, on Monday. She is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway, the release said.

Pineda is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with purple lettering and black pants.

Anyone with information on Daniella’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.