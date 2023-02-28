BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing at-risk woman, according to a release from BPD.

Lucy Gonzalez, 60, was last seen in the 5200 block of Olive Tree Court, just north of Olive Drive, on Feb. 26. Gonzalez is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, the release said.

Gonzalez is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Gonzalez has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and light blue pants.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.