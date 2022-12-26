BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding an at-risk runaway teen who was last seen on Christmas Day, according to a release from the department.

Jonathan Bustillo, 13, was last seen on the 1400 block of Baker Street. Jonathan is considered at-risk due to having no prior incidents of running away.

The teen is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans and black and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jonathan’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.