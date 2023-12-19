BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are in need of the public’s assistance locating missing at-risk 63-year-old man who was last seen in east Bakersfield, according to the department.

Kelly Michael Sullivan was last seen walking northbound near the Walgreens located at 2628 Mount Vernon Ave. Monday at noon. He is considered at-risk due to medical conditions, BPD said.

He is described as a white man who stands five feet six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes. Sullivan was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray underpants and an adult diaper.

Anyone with information regarding Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.