BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk juvenile.

Alexandra Chavez,15, was last seen on Feb. 5 in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue, just east of Stine Road. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. Alexandra has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, blue pants, and black Converse shoes, BPD said.

Anyone with information on Alexandra’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.