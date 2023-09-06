BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police request the community’s help in locating Jaime Arzarte, according to BPD.

Jaime, 12, was last seen on Monday Sept. 4 near the intersection of South H Street and White Lane. He is considered at-risk due to first time being reported missing, according to officials.

He is described as a Hispanic boy who stands five feet four inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. Jaime was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black adidas jogger and sandals.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information on Jaime’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.