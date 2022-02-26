BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department screened a total of 1,053 cars during its DUI checkpoint Friday night.

One driver was detained for further sobriety level evaluation and none were arrested.

Twenty-three drivers were cited for driving without a license and five were cited for driving with a suspended license. Twenty-eight vehicles were seized. Eighteen were impounded and 10 were returned to the drivers.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The public is always encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.