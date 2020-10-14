BPD saves piglet’s bacon after porker runs around hospital parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police rescued a real ham Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a piglet running around the parking lot of Adventist Hospital at about 7:30 a.m., police said. The out of control oinker caused a traffic hazard, but officers, with the help of the pool skimmer-wielding owner of Premier Pool Service, were able to get the swine to safety.

The piglet was unharmed and doing well, police said. The animal appeared chastened in a photo taken after it hogged all the attention.