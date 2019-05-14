BPD: Salvation Army burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the communities help in identifying three suspects responsible for the burglary a Salvation Army store.

The burglary occurred on April 5 at around 9 p.m. at 230 19th St. in downtown Bakersfield.

Two males and one female were responsible for the burglary.

The first suspect is described as a black male adult with a medium build. He was wearing black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The second suspect is as a white or hispanic female who was wearing black leggings, maroon shirt, black sweater and black sandals.

The third suspect is described as a white or hispanic male, wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and balck shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at (661) 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.