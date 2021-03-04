BPD: Safety is key this St. Patrick’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reminding residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly by having a plan to get home safely. That plan could include utilizing rideshare apps or offering guests the chance to stay the night.

Driving under the influence places yourself and others on the road at risk, but it also hurts financially; attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California. In California on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019, seven people were killed, and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence, according to BPD.

On March 17, BPD will have additional officers on patrol from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. As always, if you see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.