Crews responding to gas leak in Northwest Bakersfield

Crews are working to fix a gas leak that sprung in Northwest Bakersfield this morning.

The Kern County Fire Department said a six-inch gas line was hit at around 11:40 a.m. by a contractor that was digging in the area. Southern California Gas Company is working to repair the leak. A nearby neighborhood has been recommended to evacuate the area, as power is also out.

SoCalGas said it is expected it will take a few more hours to fix the leak. Power was shut off in the area as a safety precaution, due to having underground electrical lines in the area.

BPD officers have assisting with traffic control, the department said.