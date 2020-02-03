Crews responding to gas leak in Northwest Bakersfield

Breaking News
Crews are working to fix a gas leak that sprung in Northwest Bakersfield this morning.

The Kern County Fire Department said a six-inch gas line was hit at around 11:40 a.m. by a contractor that was digging in the area. Southern California Gas Company is working to repair the leak. A nearby neighborhood has been recommended to evacuate the area, as power is also out. 

SoCalGas said it is expected it will take a few more hours to fix the leak. Power was shut off in the area as a safety precaution, due to having underground electrical lines in the area.

BPD officers have assisting with traffic control, the department said.

