BPD responding to shooting in Central Bakersfield

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)  — Bakersfield Police are responding to a shooting in Central Bakersfield that happened Friday morning.

The call went out around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim located at the Rainbow Donuts on the intersection of South Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane.

Police believe the victim may have been shot somewhere else before being reported at the location.

The identity of the victim has not been released but police say the victim is expected to survive. There is still no description of the shooter.

