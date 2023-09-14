BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating at-risk missing teen Jerred Davidson, according to the department.

Jerred, 13, was last seen on Wednesday Sept. 13 in the 6100 block of Fire Opal Drive, just south of Panama Lane, and is considered at-risk due to being his first time being reported missing, BPD said.

He is described as a Hispanic teenager who stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Jerred has brown curly hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and ripped light blue jeans, officials said.

Anyone with information on Jerred’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.