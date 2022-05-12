BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Bicycle Safety Month, the Bakersfield Police Department is reminding everyone to follow the rules of the road and be mindful of bicyclists on the roadway.

BPD asks drivers to follow the speed limit, remain cautious driving through intersections and look out for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths. They also ask drivers to remain patient while driving behind a bicyclist, maintain a minimum of three feet of space when passing or overtaking a bicyclist and never drive distracted or impaired.

BPD also has tips for bike riders. It suggests using lights at night, wearing a properly secured helmet to reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash, traveling in the same direction of traffic and yielding to pedestrians as any other vehicle would.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.