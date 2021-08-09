BPD remembers Bakersfield Police Sergeant Dennis Moore 4 years after his death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marks four years since the death of Bakersfield Police Sergeant Dennis Moore and the Bakersfield Police Department is paying tribute.

Sergeant Moore died on Aug. 9, 2017, after suffering a heart attack while getting ready for work. His family said years of stressful police work took its toll on him. Moore had worked for the Bakersfield Police Department since 1997 and previously worked at the Arvin Police Department.

BPD released a statement on Facebook, saying, in part, “Dennis loved this department, the community and police work, but more than anything else, he loved his family.”

Sergeant Moore is survived by Gina Moore, his wife of 23 years, and three adult children.