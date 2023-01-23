BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department identified the names of the officers involved in a fatal crash on South Vineland and Muller roads on Thursday morning.

According to BPD, the officer involved are identified as Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23. Both officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation of the crash.

Cobbins has been with the police department for about two years and Robles has been with the department for about one year.

Robles was behind the wheel of the police cruiser at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.