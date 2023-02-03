BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3.

In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved.

Police officials said the department is working on launching a “transparency portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of force data…”

The statement provided by BPD is as follows: