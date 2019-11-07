BPD releases route for Veterans Day Parade

The Bakersfield Police Department has released the route for the Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

The parade will start at 22nd and L streets, make its way south to 21st Street, head west on 21st street and then turn south onto G Street. The route then heads east along 20th Street and ends at O Street.

The department said it will be assisting in traffic control and that several roads will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. The primary area affected by the road closures will be from F Street to Q Street, between 19th Street and 23rd Street.

The parade is expected to take place from 10 a.m. to noon. All roadways should be open again by approximately 1 p.m.