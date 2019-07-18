BPD releases newsletter regarding new training facility, other updates on tax measure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released the first of what will be a monthly newsletter highlighting progress on several “key priorities” funded by a measure voted into law in November.

In a newsletter released Thursday regarding the Bakersfield Public Safety and Vital Services 1% Tax Measure, police said a new training facility at 4646 California Ave. is 85 percent complete with the first training academy to be held there Aug. 1.

“By operating its own facility, the Bakersfield Police Department will be able to put more officers on the street to respond more quickly to calls for service from the public,” the newsletter says.

The facility will play a key part in the city’s goal of hiring an additional 100 officers by 2022, according to the newsletter.