BPD recognizes Star Wars Day with social media post dedicated to fallen K-9 Jango

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department recognized Star Wars Day today with a special social media post dedicated to its fallen K-9 Jango.

The department said Jango, who was killed in a fatal officer-involved shooting last week, was actually named after the” Star Wars” character Jango Fett, father of Boba Fett from the original “Star Wars” films.

BPD said while it was working on its 2021 K-9 Calendar, the department sent out a list of themes for each month to its K-9 teams. BPD said Jango’s partner, Officer Mueller, said he signed up immediately for May for the nod to Jango’s namesake and that the K-9 was even able to take a photo with Boba Fett.

“May the Fourth Be with You, Jango. You are greatly missed, buddy,” the department said.