BPD receives two grants for traffic safety programs

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National highway Traffic Safety Administration has awarded $433,000 in grants to the Bakersfield Police Department in order to continue and expand its traffic safety efforts in Bakersfield.

Th Selective Traffic Enforcement Program was awarded $400,000 and the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program was awarded $33,000, according to BPD. These grants will make it possible to help fund continuing efforts and expand the efforts of these ongoing programs within BPD.

The grants will fund a variety programs, including: