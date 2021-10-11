BPD receives two grants for traffic safety programs

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National highway Traffic Safety Administration has awarded $433,000 in grants to the Bakersfield Police Department in order to continue and expand its traffic safety efforts in Bakersfield.
Th Selective Traffic Enforcement Program was awarded $400,000 and the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program was awarded $33,000, according to BPD. These grants will make it possible to help fund continuing efforts and expand the efforts of these ongoing programs within BPD.
The grants will fund a variety programs, including:
- DUI checkpoints
- Top violations that cause accidents including: speeding, failure to yield, running stop signs or red lights, and improper lane changing and turning.
- Bicycle and pedestrian safety that focuses on driving behaviors that put others at risk.
- Community education on DUIs, distracted driving, speeding, bicycle safety and pedestrian safety.