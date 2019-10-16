BPD receives two grants for pedestrian and bike safety, DUI checkpoints

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received two grants from the state Office of Traffic Safety to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as hold DUI checkpoints and other operations to reduce deaths and injuries on roadways.

The department said Wednesday it received a $400,000 grant that will be used for the following programs:

DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and patrols looking for impaired drivers.

Patrols targeting motorists violating the state’s cell phone law and vehicle code violations, speeding, improper turns, running stop signs or signals, right-of-way violations, driving on the wrong side of the road and seat belt and child safety seat violations.

Traffic safety education presentations on distracted and impaired driving and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Creating “hot sheets” identifying repeat DUI offenders and officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.

The BPD also received a $32,000 grant that will be used for bicycle training classes and education workshops on bike and pedestrian safety and to participated in events such as National Walk to School Day, Bicycle Safety Month and Pedestrian Safety Month.